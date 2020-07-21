All apartments in Oak Ridge
1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D

1627 Oak Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1627 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, FL 32809

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom apartment located minutes away from Mall at Millenia! - This is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located on the second floor. The apartment has tile flooring throughout the unit. This unit has a general living room area, bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen space. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and stove. Kitchen has a backdoor connecting to the patio area.

This is located in a gated community and also has a community pool and laundry facilities.
This community is just minutes away from the Mall at Millenia, Target, another shopping center, restaurants and more!

1 Year lease
Administration Fee $125.00
Pet Application Fee: $20
Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $350 per pet
Association approval required. Contact our office for more details.

(RLNE4184084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D have any available units?
1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D have?
Some of 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D is pet friendly.
Does 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D offer parking?
No, 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D does not offer parking.
Does 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D have a pool?
Yes, 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D has a pool.
Does 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D have accessible units?
No, 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D does not have units with air conditioning.
