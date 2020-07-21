1627 W Oak Ridge Rd Apt D

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One bedroom apartment located minutes away from Mall at Millenia! - This is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located on the second floor. The apartment has tile flooring throughout the unit. This unit has a general living room area, bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen space. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and stove. Kitchen has a backdoor connecting to the patio area.



This is located in a gated community and also has a community pool and laundry facilities.

This community is just minutes away from the Mall at Millenia, Target, another shopping center, restaurants and more!



1 Year lease

Administration Fee $125.00

Pet Application Fee: $20

Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $350 per pet

Association approval required. Contact our office for more details.



