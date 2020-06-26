5616 BROOKDALE WAY

Amenities
Situated on an OVER-SIZED lot in the Citrus Park area w/ FULLY FENCED backyard, this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for occupancy! Ceramic tile lines the main living areas of the home w/ carpet in the bedrooms. The main area is open w/ vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has been updated w/ beautiful wood cabinets, GRANITE counters, ALL APPLIANCES and extra deep sink. The kitchen also features a breakfast bar overlooking the living room area, a closet pantry & a breakfast nook area. The split bedroom plan offers plenty of privacy w/ the master suite on one side of the house & the other bedrooms situated on the opposite side. The master suite has a spacious WALK-IN closet, updated vanity w/ double sinks and linen closet. The 2nd bathroom also features updated vanity & fixtures. The indoor laundry room is convenient w/ WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! The backyard is MASSIVE, providing plenty of space for playing! Great schools & located close to the expressway, lots of shopping, restaurants, the airport & more! ** AVAILABLE NOW!! Pets w/ owner approval.