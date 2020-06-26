4017 SHORESIDE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN TODAY 12:00-2:00 Here's your chance to live near Carrollwood shopping, banks, entertainment, eateries, main roads and even walk to Target, Ross, Sonny's BBQ, Whole Foods and more. "Carrollwood Springs Cluster Homes" is a GATED, DEED RESTRICTED, well maintained community built around 2 ponds and features 2/2 VILLAS with 2 CAR GARAGES. There is a large HEATED COMMUNITY POOL and sheltered gathering areas to hold meetings or entertain family & friends. You'll be amazed at how big this home feels! There are high ceilings with a kitchen with center island that opens to the LR/DR. Sliders lead to a BIG SCREENED LANAI. EZ care ceramic tile stretches throughout the home. Newer light wood kitchen cabinets contrast nicely with the black GRANITE COUNTER and white microwave & flat top range. Four solar tubes keep the baths and FR bright. The front bedroom opens to the secondary bath w/tub and also serves the public areas. M. Suite has a shower, WALK-IN CLOSET & inviting window seat. Ceiling fans throughout. The large sc lanai has heavy duty screening & lush views of the FENCED NATURAL SETTING that includes banana trees, fragrant gardenias & more. NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS HERE! The Assn maintains the front landscape while the tenant is responsible for the rear yard. PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED BY THE OWNER; NON- REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES. If you want an ultra-convenient and pretty place to live, make this home your next move.