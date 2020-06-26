4017 SHORESIDE CIRCLE

Amenities
OPEN TODAY 12:00-2:00 Here's your chance to live near Carrollwood shopping, banks, entertainment, eateries, main roads and even walk to Target, Ross, Sonny's BBQ, Whole Foods and more. "Carrollwood Springs Cluster Homes" is a GATED, DEED RESTRICTED, well maintained community built around 2 ponds and features 2/2 VILLAS with 2 CAR GARAGES. There is a large HEATED COMMUNITY POOL and sheltered gathering areas to hold meetings or entertain family & friends. You'll be amazed at how big this home feels! There are high ceilings with a kitchen with center island that opens to the LR/DR. Sliders lead to a BIG SCREENED LANAI. EZ care ceramic tile stretches throughout the home. Newer light wood kitchen cabinets contrast nicely with the black GRANITE COUNTER and white microwave & flat top range. Four solar tubes keep the baths and FR bright. The front bedroom opens to the secondary bath w/tub and also serves the public areas. M. Suite has a shower, WALK-IN CLOSET & inviting window seat. Ceiling fans throughout. The large sc lanai has heavy duty screening & lush views of the FENCED NATURAL SETTING that includes banana trees, fragrant gardenias & more. NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS HERE! The Assn maintains the front landscape while the tenant is responsible for the rear yard. PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED BY THE OWNER; NON- REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES. If you want an ultra-convenient and pretty place to live, make this home your next move.