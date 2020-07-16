All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:15 AM

17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD

17317 Old Tobacco Road · (813) 679-9653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17317 Old Tobacco Road, Northdale, FL 33558

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2303 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
gym
parking
garage
This beautiful two story FURNISHED WITH ALL HOUSEWARES AND LINENS with 2303 sq. ft. "Marisol floorplan" town home 3 brms/2.5 baths/HUGE loft/two car garage. Gated Community nestled in the HEART of everything! The open floor plan boasts a kitchen to be envied with SS appliances and 42" staggered ht cabinets accented with crown molding and granite counters. Don't miss the impressive size of the pantry. The huge loft that currently serves as a 2nd family room complete with a large "L" sofa, coffee table and TV could be a fitness area/play room or office. Master Brm could easily accommodate a sitting area and has a fabulous walk in closet. Other features you don't want to miss; double pane windows, energy efficient a/c, sub-mounted kitchen sink, granite dual vanity in mbath, 18" tile floors, pendulum lighting, brick paver driveway and key-less entry. Amazing Value for this Area. HOA charges a $200 security deposit and is payable directly to them required for all tenants. Pets are subject to owners discretion (within guidelines of HOA) and deposits charged accordingly. Property is available UNfurnished at a different monthly rent-please inquire. Beaches, Shops, Outlet Mall with Top Restaurant's, Airport, Sports Arenas, local Golf Courses are all only a short distance away. Property located in MOST desirable Top School Districts in the County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have any available units?
17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have?
Some of 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD offers parking.
Does 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have a pool?
No, 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale Apartments with Balconies
Northdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthdale Apartments with Pools
Northdale Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLCheval, FLKeystone, FLCarrollwood, FLCitrus Park, FLWestchase, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLOldsmar, FLEast Lake, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSafety Harbor, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLPebble Creek, FLTarpon Springs, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity