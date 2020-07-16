17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court gym parking garage

This beautiful two story FURNISHED WITH ALL HOUSEWARES AND LINENS with 2303 sq. ft. "Marisol floorplan" town home 3 brms/2.5 baths/HUGE loft/two car garage. Gated Community nestled in the HEART of everything! The open floor plan boasts a kitchen to be envied with SS appliances and 42" staggered ht cabinets accented with crown molding and granite counters. Don't miss the impressive size of the pantry. The huge loft that currently serves as a 2nd family room complete with a large "L" sofa, coffee table and TV could be a fitness area/play room or office. Master Brm could easily accommodate a sitting area and has a fabulous walk in closet. Other features you don't want to miss; double pane windows, energy efficient a/c, sub-mounted kitchen sink, granite dual vanity in mbath, 18" tile floors, pendulum lighting, brick paver driveway and key-less entry. Amazing Value for this Area. HOA charges a $200 security deposit and is payable directly to them required for all tenants. Pets are subject to owners discretion (within guidelines of HOA) and deposits charged accordingly. Property is available UNfurnished at a different monthly rent-please inquire. Beaches, Shops, Outlet Mall with Top Restaurant's, Airport, Sports Arenas, local Golf Courses are all only a short distance away. Property located in MOST desirable Top School Districts in the County.