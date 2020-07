Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Conveniently located between Carrollwood and Citrus Park. 4Bed, 2Bath with screened patio and 2 car garage. New tile and laminate floor throughout the house. All new appliances, new cabinet, new granite counter top in the Kitchen. Remolded bathrooms. Everything is new in this house. Enjoy spacious great room. Breakfast area in the kitchen and inside laundry room. Fleshly painted inside and outside.