1097 Grantham Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Brand new 3B 2.5B large townhome 4rent in Sarasota - Property Id: 289804



Brand-new end-unit townhome for rent in Bradford Manor, a gated community. Close to decadent dining options, art galleries, museums, UTC malls, minutes from Lido Key Beach, Longboat Key, and the #1 beach in the nation, Siesta Key. Nearby colleges and universities are with 10 minutes drive!



This spacious end unit is 2097 Square feet, has 3-bedrooms plus a loft (can be easily converted into 4th bedroom), and is ready to move in, features an open and welcoming living area, and outdoor living space on the covered front porch and a covered and screened lanai with storage closet. Upstairs, the spacious master suite with his-and-hers walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, a tiled shower, closeted toilet, and linen closet. A Jack-and-Jill hall bath with dual vanities. Plus, a flexible loft suits your needs! Gourmet kitchen with: Granite countertops. White painted soft-close cabinets. Amenities including a gated entrance, pool, spa tub, and cabana.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289804

Property Id 289804



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5816533)