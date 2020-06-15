All apartments in North Sarasota
1097 Grantham Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1097 Grantham Dr

1097 Grantham Dr · (801) 209-9748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1097 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL 34234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2097 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Brand new 3B 2.5B large townhome 4rent in Sarasota - Property Id: 289804

Brand-new end-unit townhome for rent in Bradford Manor, a gated community. Close to decadent dining options, art galleries, museums, UTC malls, minutes from Lido Key Beach, Longboat Key, and the #1 beach in the nation, Siesta Key. Nearby colleges and universities are with 10 minutes drive!

This spacious end unit is 2097 Square feet, has 3-bedrooms plus a loft (can be easily converted into 4th bedroom), and is ready to move in, features an open and welcoming living area, and outdoor living space on the covered front porch and a covered and screened lanai with storage closet. Upstairs, the spacious master suite with his-and-hers walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, a tiled shower, closeted toilet, and linen closet. A Jack-and-Jill hall bath with dual vanities. Plus, a flexible loft suits your needs! Gourmet kitchen with: Granite countertops. White painted soft-close cabinets. Amenities including a gated entrance, pool, spa tub, and cabana.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289804
Property Id 289804

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1097 Grantham Dr have any available units?
1097 Grantham Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1097 Grantham Dr have?
Some of 1097 Grantham Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1097 Grantham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1097 Grantham Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1097 Grantham Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1097 Grantham Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Sarasota.
Does 1097 Grantham Dr offer parking?
No, 1097 Grantham Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1097 Grantham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1097 Grantham Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1097 Grantham Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1097 Grantham Dr has a pool.
Does 1097 Grantham Dr have accessible units?
No, 1097 Grantham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1097 Grantham Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1097 Grantham Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1097 Grantham Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1097 Grantham Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
