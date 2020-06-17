8034 TRIONFO AVENUE

Amenities

Short term vacation rental, NO annual leases accepted. January, February, March 2018 not available. Get away from it all at this quite North Port, Florida home located minutes to many of the areas warm mineral springs. Take a step inside this fully air-conditioned home which features a large open living area. The living room is furnished with plush sofa set and flat screen TV. Adjacent to the living room is the dining area which opens out to the screened in patio, great for the cooler nights. The kitchen is equipped with newer 4-piece appliance set among other small kitchen appliances and cooking tools. Behind the kitchen is a graciously sized laundry room with full-size washer and dryer available for your use. Moving back to the other side of the home you will find two bedrooms furnished with queen-size beds and two bathrooms. Bring your boat, there are a few boat ramps near by to drop your boat and travel down the Mayaka River to Gasparilla Sound and Charlotte Harbor.