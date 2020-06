Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

$130 nightly. Breakaway for a long weekend or an extended stay in this pool home that shatters the mold. Offering all the conveniences of home in an environment that has been touched by the imagination. Your eyes will be drawn to the artistry and unique pieces found throughout. The floor plan is open with comfortable seating for four. Updated kitchen where everything you need is right at hand, including the all important wine refrigerator. The guest bedrooms are split from the master suite to maximize privacy. The master bedroom features king sized accommodations with an en-suite bathroom. The front guest offers a comfy queen sized bed for a peaceful night’s slumber. Office space with a couch in the rear bedroom. Shared guest bathroom between the two. Pass through the sliding doors to the enchantment of the outdoor space. The lanai is screened with plenty of space to soak up the sun or seek shade in lanai area. You will likely spend most of your time poolside. Blow up the raft and float the day away. Great space beyond the lanai with a fully fenced yard. Very accommodating to your pets. Your 4 legged babies are welcome too! The backyard lights up at night and provides just the right ambiance. Propane grill at the side of the home for your use. The hot tub will not be available. Quiet, residential neighborhood that is close to shopping, dining and recreation. The beautiful Gulf Beaches are just a 20 minute drive away in both Venice and Englewood. I-75 is less than 5 miles away for your ventures out.