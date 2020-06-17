All apartments in North Port
Find more places like 2780 West Price Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Port, FL
/
2780 West Price Boulevard
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:50 PM

2780 West Price Boulevard

2780 West Price Boulevard · (239) 201-4069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Port
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2780 West Price Boulevard, North Port, FL 34286

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, screened lanai and more! The kitchen includes the major stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2780 West Price Boulevard have any available units?
2780 West Price Boulevard has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2780 West Price Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2780 West Price Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2780 West Price Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2780 West Price Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2780 West Price Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2780 West Price Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2780 West Price Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2780 West Price Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2780 West Price Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2780 West Price Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2780 West Price Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2780 West Price Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2780 West Price Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2780 West Price Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2780 West Price Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2780 West Price Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2780 West Price Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes at North Port
1015 Ohana Way
North Port, FL 34288

Similar Pages

North Port 1 BedroomsNorth Port 2 Bedrooms
North Port Apartments with GymNorth Port Dog Friendly Apartments
North Port Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeside Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity