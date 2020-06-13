All apartments in North Port
1335 GLENAN ROAD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:07 AM

1335 GLENAN ROAD

1335 Glenan Road · (941) 615-7571
Location

1335 Glenan Road, North Port, FL 34288

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
AVAILABLE NOW FOR THE 2020 SUMMER SEASON *** RESERVED JUNE 1 - SEPT 1, 2020 & JAN 1 - APR 30, 2021 **Lovely 3bd, 2 bath POOL home on a quiet wooded lot yet close to shopping, beaches, and restaurants. Close to I-75 so its a great place to stay for Disney and other Orlando or Tampa attractions AND go to the beach! Master Bedroom has King bed, TV, and large closet. Master bath has a walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom has a Queen bed and the 3rd bedroom has 2 twin beds. Come down and lay by the pool while you plan a fun vacation! Available for monthly or Seasonal rental. Utilities are an additional $200 per month. Rent includes lawn care, pool maint, cable TV and internet. $200.00 cleaning fee mandatory. NO SMOKING. ONE dog 40 lbs MAX with $250 fee. The owner will consider 2 small dogs. WINTER RATES DEC 1 - APRIL 30 / SUMMER RATES MAY 1 - NOV 30

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 GLENAN ROAD have any available units?
1335 GLENAN ROAD has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1335 GLENAN ROAD have?
Some of 1335 GLENAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 GLENAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1335 GLENAN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 GLENAN ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 GLENAN ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1335 GLENAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1335 GLENAN ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1335 GLENAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 GLENAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 GLENAN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1335 GLENAN ROAD has a pool.
Does 1335 GLENAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1335 GLENAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 GLENAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 GLENAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 GLENAN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 GLENAN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
