1335 GLENAN ROAD

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW FOR THE 2020 SUMMER SEASON *** RESERVED JUNE 1 - SEPT 1, 2020 & JAN 1 - APR 30, 2021 **Lovely 3bd, 2 bath POOL home on a quiet wooded lot yet close to shopping, beaches, and restaurants. Close to I-75 so its a great place to stay for Disney and other Orlando or Tampa attractions AND go to the beach! Master Bedroom has King bed, TV, and large closet. Master bath has a walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom has a Queen bed and the 3rd bedroom has 2 twin beds. Come down and lay by the pool while you plan a fun vacation! Available for monthly or Seasonal rental. Utilities are an additional $200 per month. Rent includes lawn care, pool maint, cable TV and internet. $200.00 cleaning fee mandatory. NO SMOKING. ONE dog 40 lbs MAX with $250 fee. The owner will consider 2 small dogs. WINTER RATES DEC 1 - APRIL 30 / SUMMER RATES MAY 1 - NOV 30