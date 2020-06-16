12659 RICHEZZA DRIVE

Amenities
Fully furnished turnkey with all the utilities and maintenance paid by the owner. New Trevi model home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. This home boasts an awesome salt pool and hot tub heated from the bottom of the pool . Stylish furnishings and decor.This resort-style community is also packed with amenities! Including a resort style swimming pool, spa, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, fitness trails, game room with billiards and card tables, a craft room with space designated for a kiln, a vast fitness center that is packed with equipment and flooded with natural light as it overlooks the pool area through a massive wall of windows, clubhouse locker rooms including saunas and steam rooms, poolside cabanas and much more! Gran Paradiso is Venice's finest master-planned new home community, providing a luxurious, resort-style lifestyle!