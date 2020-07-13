Apartment List
/
FL
/
north palm beach
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 AM

238 Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Palm Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
29 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2630 Lorraine Court
2630 Lorraine Court, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
This is a 3/2 Single Family home with a huge backyard and patio. Perfect for entertaining and getting some extra space. Kitchen and baths are remodeled. Great home in a no HOA Neighborhood. Dogs under 40 lbs.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
834 Prosperity Farms Road
834 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1117 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to live near PGA Blvd on Prosperity Farms Road. Large remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath Duplex with washer/dryer, covered patio, large fenced yard, central a/c and tile throughout. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
330 Southwind Dr
330 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath unit on over-sized half acre waterfront lot located directly on the Earman River with direct saltwater intracoastal and ocean access. Plenty of parking. Water and trash is included in rental payments.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
737 Hummingbird Way
737 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
In the heart of North Palm Beach, Master Walk - In closet. Nestled in North Palm Beach and close to beaches, shops, dining, water sports, parks, and schools.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
106 Water Club Court N
106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2992 sqft
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
131 Shore Court
131 Shore Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
725 sqft
Fully renovated and tastefully furnished pet friendly apartment in a privately owned 15 apartment building on North Palm Beach Inlet. Within 3 miles from the beach, groceries, movies, restaurants, shopping and golf.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
973 Laurel Road
973 Laurel Road, North Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1821 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, Stunning fully furnished, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom POOL home, extended patio area, Gazebo, private back yard with built in grill area, single garage and drive way. The Pool service and landscaping included in rent.

1 of 38

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
390 Golfview Road
390 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1624 sqft
Close to the Benjamin School, shopping, restaurants, Intracoastal Marina, Singer Island Beaches and MacArthur State Park, this intracoastal community in the heart of North Palm Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
394 Golfview Road
394 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1624 sqft
This beautiful 3BR/2BA townhome/condo in ''Royale Harbour'' has been fully renovated and has many desirable features.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
761 Hummingbird Way
761 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of North Palm Beach, Master Walk - In closet. Nestled in North Palm Beach and close to beaches, shops, dining, water sports, parks, and schools.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
113 Renaissance Drive
113 Renaissance Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Gracious two level townhome, private screen enclosed pool and large two car garage. Very private gated community in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
735 Hummingbird Way
735 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice first floor two bed, two bath apartment. Peaceful area on the Earman River with pool access and dock available for lease $200 a month. Pets allowed. Personal Trucks okay.
Results within 1 mile of North Palm Beach
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
34 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Kelsey City
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1887 Juno Road
1887 Juno Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
Quiet, Clean & Peaceful 6-Unit Apartment Bldg Walking Distance To Juno Intracoastal Park! Perfectly located between Singer Island & PB Gardens. Less than a mile north of PGA Blvd & east of the ICW bridge.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2482 San Pietro Circle
2482 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2570 sqft
STUNNING and PERFECTLY located gated town home community in Palm Beach Gardens. Harbor Oaks is within the heart and center of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

1 of 15

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
327 Azalea Street
327 Azalea Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1292 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Lake Shore Drive
1015 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
920 sqft
Completely remodeled and move- in ready 2Br/2BA/1 car garage in the beautiful intracoastal community of Bay Reach! This unit is being rented stylishly furnished and has newer: tile throughout including patio, impact windows, hot water heater,

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5380 N Ocean Drive
5380 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1581 sqft
For Lease/Sale: Bask in panoramic and expansive Ocean or Intracoastal views from EVERY window in your 2 BD,2 BA Oceanfront Condo in desirable Eastpointe1 on Singer Island.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1883 Dillone Lane
1883 Dillone Lane, Juno Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
940 sqft
RARE FIND! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Light and Bright renovated, very clean Two Bedrooms and one Bathroom.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Holman Drive
1850 Holman Drive, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Harbour
834 Oak Harbour Drive
834 Oak Harbour Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1301 sqft
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center.
City Guide for North Palm Beach, FL

"The Parker drawbridge was completed in 1926. Our first pioneer family to live year-round on the mainland in the Village of NPB were the Parker family. The county built his house on stilts just east of the bridge." (North Palm Beach 50th Anniversary Booklet)

Hearing the words "palm" and "beach" make you want to dig out the bathing suit and find the nearest bottle of sunscreen. Don't get the idea this place is "au naturel." Incorporated in 1956, it took dredging, highway building and general destruction of the mangrove swamps and farmland to create the original community. Cut them some slack, though, because the EPA didn't even exist then. The early developers didn't have anyone telling them that destroying a natural environment to build ritzy neighborhoods is a big no-no. So today's 12,015 residents can sip martinis on their balconies with clear consciences. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Palm Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Palm Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

North Palm Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Palm Beach 2 BedroomsNorth Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Palm Beach 3 BedroomsNorth Palm Beach Accessible ApartmentsNorth Palm Beach Apartments with Balcony
North Palm Beach Apartments with GarageNorth Palm Beach Apartments with GymNorth Palm Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Palm Beach Apartments with ParkingNorth Palm Beach Apartments with PoolNorth Palm Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Palm Beach Furnished ApartmentsNorth Palm Beach Luxury PlacesNorth Palm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FL
Hobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College