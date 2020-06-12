/
3 bedroom apartments
207 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
2630 Lorraine Court
2630 Lorraine Court, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1225 sqft
This is a 3/2 Single Family home with a huge backyard and patio. Perfect for entertaining and getting some extra space. Kitchen and baths are remodeled. Great home in a no HOA Neighborhood. Dogs under 40 lbs.
North Palm Beach Village
624 Southwind Circle
624 Southwind Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
6606 sqft
Bring your Boat, up to 30 ft. A 15 min ride to Peanut Island. The boat Slip is available for $200 a month. Easy access to Intracoastal and Ocean. Good fishing in Northlake from your dock. You can view your boat from the Living Room and Balcony.
735 Cable Beach Lane
735 Cable Beach Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2200 sqft
Welcome to beautiful gated community of Propserity Harbor. Your tenants will just love this home . Newly redone. Screened in backyard for your privacy backing up to a preserve.new floors, Master bathroom just redone and laundry room newly renovated.
North Palm Beach Village
721 Pelican Way
721 Pelican Way, North Palm Beach, FL
YES-This NPB home has FOUR Bedrooms and THREE FULL Bathrooms PLUS a 10 X 16 room off the Master Bedroom that could be used as a nursery, office, guest bedroom - Also for sale! New roof with double strapped joists. New A/C. New Garage Door.
106 Water Club Court N
106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2992 sqft
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach.
North Palm Beach Village
973 Laurel Road
973 Laurel Road, North Palm Beach, FL
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, Stunning fully furnished, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom POOL home, extended patio area, Gazebo, private back yard with built in grill area, single garage and drive way. The Pool service and landscaping included in rent.
North Palm Beach Village
841 Cinnamon Road
841 Cinnamon Road, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1151 sqft
Cutest home in NPB, newly updated shows neat and tidy. Available for short term fully furnished. Short term rental in North Palm Beach Village. Will rent out weekly , monthly, short term and seasonal for next year.
North Palm Beach Village
808 Shore Drive
808 Shore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
Bring your yacht!! Absolutely exquisite model contemporary custom waterfront estate w/90 feet water frontage and 150 ft wide canal. Heated pool. Very upgraded architectural detailing. Saturnia floors throughout.
390 Golfview Road
390 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1624 sqft
Close to the Benjamin School, shopping, restaurants, Intracoastal Marina, Singer Island Beaches and MacArthur State Park, this intracoastal community in the heart of North Palm Beach.
North Palm Beach Village
130 Yacht Club Drive
130 Yacht Club Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1608 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 130 Yacht Club Drive in North Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Kelsey City
905 Laurel Drive
905 Laurel Drive, Lake Park, FL
5 bedroom home/ Pet Friendly - Property Id: 51685 Renovated 5 bedroom home in Lake Park. Tile throughout. Fully fenced yard on corner lot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51685 Property Id 51685 (RLNE5722527)
327 Azalea Street
327 Azalea Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1292 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2424 sqft
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.
The Oaks
443 Kelsey Park Drive
443 Kelsey Park Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1826 sqft
Beautiful screened pool home in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/office and 2 car garage. Open floor plan with tile floors and high ceilings.
2779 Ravella Way
2779 Ravella Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3-floor townhouse. Two large bedroom suites each with their own full baths and large walk-in closets. Private first floor office/den/bedroom with full bath. 2-car garage.
Kelsey City
836 Evergreen Drive
836 Evergreen Drive, Lake Park, FL
Very nice 4/2 single family home available in Lake Park. Fenced back yard. Close to shopping/dining and only 10 min to the beach.
2514 San Pietro Circle
2514 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Gated, waterfront living at it's best and walking distance to the upscale PGA mall. This is a great opportunity to own your multi level dream home with a key west feel.
5080 N Ocean Drive
5080 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2188 sqft
Beautiful 20th FL SE Corner 3 BR or 2 BR plus den w/direct ocean VU from SE balcony & ocean + intracoastal VU from NE balcony. Fully furnished turnkey, marble flooring in living areas, modern furnishings + media. King bed in MBR.
Uno Lago
300 Uno Lago Drive
300 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1446 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath Lakefront Condo! High Ceilings, Tile Floors In Main Living Space & Plenty Of Natural Light! Spectacular View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Balcony! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.
3974 N Ocean Drive
3974 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2615 sqft
Poolside Townhome now available for OFF season from 5/1 to 12/31/20 w/4 month min lease. Walk out front door to Le Club Poolside restaurant + 2 heated pools, jacuzzi hot tub, tennis courts+ private beach walkover to ocean.
Maheu
12046 Prosperity Farms Road
12046 Prosperity Farms Road, Palm Beach County, FL
Gorgeous, Updated 4 Bed/3 Bath Home Surrounded By Huge Oak Trees with a Long Water View Lagoon W/Ocean Access. Fully Furnished for your comfort.
4600 N Ocean Drive
4600 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2906 sqft
ESCAPE TO YOUR ISLAND HOME! Great opportunity to LEASE & OWN. This is lease/purchase. Can be leased for any term up to one year or less. Tenant shall close at end of lease term. Seller will lock in purchase price of $1,000,000. and move-in ready.
