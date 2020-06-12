/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
207 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
32 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
336 Golfview Rd.
336 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1143 sqft
This amazing condo is located directly on the intracoastal waterway with a large swimming pool, Tiki Hut, BBQ area and Bocce Court in addition to gym, game room, library and community room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
834 Prosperity Farms Road
834 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1117 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to live near PGA Blvd on Prosperity Farms Road. Large remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath Duplex with washer/dryer, covered patio, large fenced yard, central a/c and tile throughout. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
109 Wettaw Lane
109 Wettaw Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
966 sqft
LOCATION IS THE KEY! Come live in Paradise! Watch the sunrise from your living room. Imagine living the resort life every day! Overlooking the canal off the intercoastal Waterway with daily sunset.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1079 sqft
Enjoy a peaceful Intracoastal view from this lovely 2/2 condo in North Palm Beach on penthouse level (5).
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
148 Yacht Club Drive
148 Yacht Club Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
930 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Hard to FIND 2 bed with one and a half baths, almost at the waterfront in North Palm across from the North Palm Country Club. Bright 2nd floor unit. Community Pool This condo will not last long.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
400 Northlake Court
400 Northlake Court, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
876 sqft
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Have you ever experienced waterfront living? Before making the investment...rent for a year! Come enjoy this turnkey, ground floor, furnished or unfurnished unit. This unit has washer/dryer in the unit and central AC and Heat.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Old Port Cove
1 Unit Available
124 Lakeshore Drive
124 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1424 sqft
Great Views to the Ocean along Singer Island. This condo is currently unfurnished, photos are from a previous tenant. Just to give you a feel for how it looks when furnished. Great Building with wonderful amenities, Pool, Club House, etc.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
109 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
109 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
990 sqft
2/2 with a Boat slip. 42' Deep water slip with a 2/2 condo, on the ground floor, just steps away. Hurry, this won't last Boat slip it right out the front door on a protected canal. It has a tide slide system in place.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
419 Us Hwy 1
419 US Route 1, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
880 sqft
Gorgeous 2/2 in the heart of North Palm Beach. Come and see this beautiful unit overlooking the pool.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
313 Lake Circle
313 Lake Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1084 sqft
Wake up to this view every morning! Come home to this remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. All new flooring, baseboards, paint, wood cabinets, hardware, stove, Quartz countertops.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
121 Wettaw Lane
121 Wettaw Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 baths; 2nd floor unit overlooking the waterfront canal and Intracoastal. this unit is being offered unfurnished located in the heart of North Palm Beach. Walk to CVS and Walgreens and Restaurants
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
136 Yacht Club Drive
136 Yacht Club Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1335 sqft
Enjoy living the North Palm Beach lifestyle - just down the street from the brand new North Palm Beach Country Club and across the street from the North Palm Beach Marina.This quiet charming building is a great place to call home.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Old Port Cove
1 Unit Available
108 Lakeshore Drive
108 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1637 sqft
Great sunrise views from this 2 bed room, 2 bath unit with large wrap balcony, Enjoy Sandpiper Grille located on site that delivers to your door. On site pool, hot tuband large grill area.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Waterway Condominiums
1 Unit Available
308 Golfview Road
308 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1054 sqft
Meticulously clean unit in North Palm Beach is ready for a great 2021 seasonal tenant! Waterway West is a well-kept condo building on the intracoastal with amazing views, pool, clubhouse with a small gym, pool table, kitchen, and flat screen to
1 of 25
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
312 Southwind Drive
312 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
842 sqft
tiled floors throughout - tiled kitchen counter tops,crown moldings, upgraded baths - Fenced Courtyard - Community pool - great location close to everything in the palm beaches : Dock available for additional $100 per month.. no dogs allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
101 Doolen Court
101 Doolen Court, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
55+ Communty with beautiful pool overlooking the Intracoastal in North Palm Beach. This cozy, ,furnished 2/2 condo on second floor has a screened patio with great views of the canal and the Intracoastal. Community laundry on each floor.
Results within 1 mile of North Palm Beach
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
40 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1234 sqft
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2813 Grande Pkwy
2813 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Reduced!!!!Furnished spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath Annual rental in San Matera. Split bedroom floor plan, granite countertops, large master bedroom with walk in closet, screen-in balcony with stunning double lake view.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3402 Gardens East Dr
3402 Gardens East Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Super cute ground floor renovated, light, and bright condo with private courtyard. granite counter tops in the kitchen & Custom cabinets with plenty of space to organize and store your Chef's equipment. full size stacked washer and dryer.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
600 Uno Lago Drive
600 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Beautifully furnished/remolded condo in this sought out development of OCEAN TRACE in Juno Beach. Enjoy lake/pool views from 2nd story, end unit.Renovated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2801 Sarento Place
2801 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath on San Matera. Located right by the pool, clubhouse and all the amenities. Open floorplan with new floors, upgraded kitchens, and bath.
