6096 Eagle Watch CT

LOCATED in the serene Gated neighborhood of Marsh Pointe in Riverbend which is very central to Bayshore corridor ,1-75, US 41, AND Airports of Punta Gorda, & South West Florida International. This POOL home features 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath, tiled throughout..... ENJOY maintenance free living as Lawn Care, Pool service and Pest control are included in rental. If you are a boating enthusiast you have a dock with Lift that is only minutes to the river. Oval shaped Pool and expansive lanai for great Florida style outdoor living. For the active person this property is located in 212 acres of lakes and woodland and bounded by River. Grocery shopping within walking distance, 10 min to Downtown Fort Myers a chance to enjoy a Short distance to the shell factory & nature park, recreation center, and newly constructed Library in North Fort Myers. Hurry, come and see for yourself this splendid property. They who snooze loose !!