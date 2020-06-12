All apartments in North Fort Myers
6096 Eagle Watch CT
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:30 PM

6096 Eagle Watch CT

6096 Eagle Watch Court · (239) 693-7263
Location

6096 Eagle Watch Court, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

new construction
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
LOCATED in the serene Gated neighborhood of Marsh Pointe in Riverbend which is very central to Bayshore corridor ,1-75, US 41, AND Airports of Punta Gorda, & South West Florida International. This POOL home features 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath, tiled throughout..... ENJOY maintenance free living as Lawn Care, Pool service and Pest control are included in rental. If you are a boating enthusiast you have a dock with Lift that is only minutes to the river. Oval shaped Pool and expansive lanai for great Florida style outdoor living. For the active person this property is located in 212 acres of lakes and woodland and bounded by River. Grocery shopping within walking distance, 10 min to Downtown Fort Myers a chance to enjoy a Short distance to the shell factory & nature park, recreation center, and newly constructed Library in North Fort Myers. Hurry, come and see for yourself this splendid property. They who snooze loose !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6096 Eagle Watch CT have any available units?
6096 Eagle Watch CT has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6096 Eagle Watch CT currently offering any rent specials?
6096 Eagle Watch CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6096 Eagle Watch CT pet-friendly?
No, 6096 Eagle Watch CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers.
Does 6096 Eagle Watch CT offer parking?
No, 6096 Eagle Watch CT does not offer parking.
Does 6096 Eagle Watch CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6096 Eagle Watch CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6096 Eagle Watch CT have a pool?
Yes, 6096 Eagle Watch CT has a pool.
Does 6096 Eagle Watch CT have accessible units?
No, 6096 Eagle Watch CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6096 Eagle Watch CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6096 Eagle Watch CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6096 Eagle Watch CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6096 Eagle Watch CT does not have units with air conditioning.
