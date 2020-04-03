All apartments in North Fort Myers
3454 Hancock Bridge PKY
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

3454 Hancock Bridge PKY

3454 Hancock Bridge Parkway · (239) 770-8780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3454 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B11 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
VERY FLEXIBLE owner. one bedroom furnished condo. Water views from balcony. Efficient kitchen with appliances and complete kitchen wares. Dining table and chairs, living room set, television, all with views to the water just beyond. There is even a walkway in the back that leads from the rear of the condos down to the Marina and all the restaurants along the way. Can rent now, off-season, for season, or ANNUALLY. Rate will vary dependent on time of year, number of persons, and length of stay. Call for availability and rate quote.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY have any available units?
3454 Hancock Bridge PKY has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY currently offering any rent specials?
3454 Hancock Bridge PKY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY pet-friendly?
No, 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers.
Does 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY offer parking?
No, 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY does not offer parking.
Does 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY have a pool?
No, 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY does not have a pool.
Does 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY have accessible units?
No, 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY does not have accessible units.
Does 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3454 Hancock Bridge PKY does not have units with air conditioning.
