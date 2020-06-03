3340 N Key DR

Amenities

2/1 Condo. No pets. Ample parking! Easy Access to Downtown! Palms at Waters Edge is condo development located on the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers. This low-rise development features 92 units in 12 buildings that were delivered in 1974. Amenities at the Palms at Waters Edge include a riverfront pool, community room, fitness room and BBQ grilles. The Palms at Waters Edge is located on North Key Drive in North Fort Myers, west of US-41 and south of Hancock Bridge Parkway. First, last and security to move in.The Deposit is $1,195.00 $50.00 per adult for the background check fee The association charges a $100.00 application fee Qualifications: no evictions for last 10 years must make 2.5 times ($2,987.50) the rent. must be able to prove by pay stubs, signed 1040's or bank statements all of your income must have 2 years verifiable rental history. CRIMINAL RECORDS MUST CONTAIN NO CONVICTIONS FOR FELONIES FOR CRIMES WITHIN THE PAST 7 YEARS INVOLVING VIOLENCE AGAINST PERSONS, DAMAGE OR DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY, MANUFACTURE OR DISTRIBUTION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES AND NO SEXUAL OFFENSES EVER. MUST HAVE RENTAL HISTORY FROM THE PAST 2 YEARS