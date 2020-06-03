All apartments in North Fort Myers
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:21 PM

3340 N Key DR

3340 North Key Drive · (239) 694-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3340 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
2/1 Condo. No pets. Ample parking! Easy Access to Downtown! Palms at Waters Edge is condo development located on the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers. This low-rise development features 92 units in 12 buildings that were delivered in 1974. Amenities at the Palms at Waters Edge include a riverfront pool, community room, fitness room and BBQ grilles. The Palms at Waters Edge is located on North Key Drive in North Fort Myers, west of US-41 and south of Hancock Bridge Parkway. First, last and security to move in.The Deposit is $1,195.00 $50.00 per adult for the background check fee The association charges a $100.00 application fee Qualifications: no evictions for last 10 years must make 2.5 times ($2,987.50) the rent. must be able to prove by pay stubs, signed 1040's or bank statements all of your income must have 2 years verifiable rental history. CRIMINAL RECORDS MUST CONTAIN NO CONVICTIONS FOR FELONIES FOR CRIMES WITHIN THE PAST 7 YEARS INVOLVING VIOLENCE AGAINST PERSONS, DAMAGE OR DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY, MANUFACTURE OR DISTRIBUTION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES AND NO SEXUAL OFFENSES EVER. MUST HAVE RENTAL HISTORY FROM THE PAST 2 YEARS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 N Key DR have any available units?
3340 N Key DR has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3340 N Key DR have?
Some of 3340 N Key DR's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 N Key DR currently offering any rent specials?
3340 N Key DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 N Key DR pet-friendly?
No, 3340 N Key DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers.
Does 3340 N Key DR offer parking?
Yes, 3340 N Key DR does offer parking.
Does 3340 N Key DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3340 N Key DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 N Key DR have a pool?
Yes, 3340 N Key DR has a pool.
Does 3340 N Key DR have accessible units?
No, 3340 N Key DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 N Key DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3340 N Key DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3340 N Key DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3340 N Key DR does not have units with air conditioning.
