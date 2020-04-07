226 Caviller Court

Amenities
This fully furnished home is now available as an annual rental of $1,400 per month. It is in the gated community of Buccaneer Estates which is a 55+ community, however, they do have an 80/20 rule and are currently allowing individuals 40+. There is an application fee of $25 per occupant to the park and a Security Deposit of $1,400. Tenant is responsible for electric, cable, internet. 1 pet (dog only) under 20 lbs is allowed upon owner's and park's approval with an additional non-refundable deposit of $250.