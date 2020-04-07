All apartments in North Fort Myers
North Fort Myers, FL
226 Caviller Court
226 Caviller Court

226 Caviller Court
Location

226 Caviller Court, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
Diplomat

Price and availability

Amenities

This fully furnished home is now available as an annual rental of $1,400 per month. It is in the gated community of Buccaneer Estates which is a 55+ community, however, they do have an 80/20 rule and are currently allowing individuals 40+. There is an application fee of $25 per occupant to the park and a Security Deposit of $1,400. Tenant is responsible for electric, cable, internet. 1 pet (dog only) under 20 lbs is allowed upon owner's and park's approval with an additional non-refundable deposit of $250.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Caviller Court have any available units?
226 Caviller Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Fort Myers, FL.
What amenities does 226 Caviller Court have?
Some of 226 Caviller Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Caviller Court currently offering any rent specials?
226 Caviller Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Caviller Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Caviller Court is pet friendly.
Does 226 Caviller Court offer parking?
No, 226 Caviller Court does not offer parking.
Does 226 Caviller Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Caviller Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Caviller Court have a pool?
Yes, 226 Caviller Court has a pool.
Does 226 Caviller Court have accessible units?
No, 226 Caviller Court does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Caviller Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Caviller Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Caviller Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Caviller Court does not have units with air conditioning.
