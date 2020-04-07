226 Caviller Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access

This fully furnished home is now available as an annual rental of $1,400 per month. It is in the gated community of Buccaneer Estates which is a 55+ community, however, they do have an 80/20 rule and are currently allowing individuals 40+. There is an application fee of $25 per occupant to the park and a Security Deposit of $1,400. Tenant is responsible for electric, cable, internet. 1 pet (dog only) under 20 lbs is allowed upon owner's and park's approval with an additional non-refundable deposit of $250.