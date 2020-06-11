15464 Admiralty CIR

Amenities

Seasonal Rental available in Admiralty Yacht & Racquet Club, Second Floor unit with Tranquil views of lake. Lanai out front and Lanai out back . Large kitchen with open floor plan, Guest Bedroom has to single beds, Walk in closet off the master bedroom, Covered parking, Spacious Living room with spiral staircase with great views of the lake. Conveniently Located to 1-75, & 41, shopping, dining Pharmacy Grocery all short distance away. Admiralty is in a secluded Location on the banks of the Caloosahatchee River with community Pool & sun deck, Tennis, Clubhouse, extended fishing pier. Location Location....... 15 min to downtown, 25 min to South West Florida Airport, or Punta Gorda. This is an ideal winter place in the sun . Call today for your appointment.