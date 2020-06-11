All apartments in North Fort Myers
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:18 PM

15464 Admiralty CIR

15464 Admiralty Circle · (239) 693-7263
Location

15464 Admiralty Circle, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Seasonal Rental available in Admiralty Yacht & Racquet Club, Second Floor unit with Tranquil views of lake. Lanai out front and Lanai out back . Large kitchen with open floor plan, Guest Bedroom has to single beds, Walk in closet off the master bedroom, Covered parking, Spacious Living room with spiral staircase with great views of the lake. Conveniently Located to 1-75, & 41, shopping, dining Pharmacy Grocery all short distance away. Admiralty is in a secluded Location on the banks of the Caloosahatchee River with community Pool & sun deck, Tennis, Clubhouse, extended fishing pier. Location Location....... 15 min to downtown, 25 min to South West Florida Airport, or Punta Gorda. This is an ideal winter place in the sun . Call today for your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15464 Admiralty CIR have any available units?
15464 Admiralty CIR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15464 Admiralty CIR have?
Some of 15464 Admiralty CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15464 Admiralty CIR currently offering any rent specials?
15464 Admiralty CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15464 Admiralty CIR pet-friendly?
No, 15464 Admiralty CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers.
Does 15464 Admiralty CIR offer parking?
Yes, 15464 Admiralty CIR does offer parking.
Does 15464 Admiralty CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15464 Admiralty CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15464 Admiralty CIR have a pool?
Yes, 15464 Admiralty CIR has a pool.
Does 15464 Admiralty CIR have accessible units?
No, 15464 Admiralty CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 15464 Admiralty CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15464 Admiralty CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15464 Admiralty CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15464 Admiralty CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
