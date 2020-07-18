All apartments in North Fort Myers
15120 Piping Plover CT

15120 Piping Plover Ct · No Longer Available
Location

15120 Piping Plover Ct, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 7/21/20. 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse with a one car garage in The Bayshore Commons gated community in North Fort Myers. Beautiful kitchen with corian counter tops, tile backsplash with newer appliances, washer and dryer in unit. First floor is all tile with a gorgeous lanai view of the lake. All bedrooms & laundry upstairs, along with 2 full bath that have been upgraded!! Home comes with 3 flat screen TVs mounted on the wall. This gated community has an HOA, a community club house and pool. Trash, sewer and lawn included in rent. Water is a flat $50 monthly fee. HOA application and approval is required prior to move in. No smoking, pets allowed with approval. No aggressive breeds, weight limit 35lbs,2 max, $250 refundable pet fee.
Requirements: 580 credit score, current proof of income 3 times the rent and good rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

