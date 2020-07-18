15120 Piping Plover CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 7/21/20. 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse with a one car garage in The Bayshore Commons gated community in North Fort Myers. Beautiful kitchen with corian counter tops, tile backsplash with newer appliances, washer and dryer in unit. First floor is all tile with a gorgeous lanai view of the lake. All bedrooms & laundry upstairs, along with 2 full bath that have been upgraded!! Home comes with 3 flat screen TVs mounted on the wall. This gated community has an HOA, a community club house and pool. Trash, sewer and lawn included in rent. Water is a flat $50 monthly fee. HOA application and approval is required prior to move in. No smoking, pets allowed with approval. No aggressive breeds, weight limit 35lbs,2 max, $250 refundable pet fee.

Requirements: 580 credit score, current proof of income 3 times the rent and good rental history.