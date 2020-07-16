All apartments in North Fort Myers
13360 Seaside Harbour DR
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:45 AM

13360 Seaside Harbour DR

13360 Seaside Harbour Drive · (239) 939-2411
Location

13360 Seaside Harbour Drive, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
furnished
Spending sometime in FLORIDA with your whole family? Need a place to get to know our area? Gorgeous FURNISHED 2 story home with 4 BR, 4 BA, separate dining area and an office! Look at this floorplan: Downstairs is the Master, another en-suite (BA#2) and another bedroom, with a 3rd full bath. Plus the office, a large comfy, beautiful living, separate dining and a huge GOURMET kitchen, there is room for the whole family to cook together! A space meant for entertaining, complimented by a paved, covered lanai overlooking a landscaped backyard, with a table for 6 to eat outside. The upstairs area is a humongous loft/bedroom that has been laid out with one king size bed, 3 double beds AND 2 kids beds. Plus it has its own upstairs full bathroom! (See pictures). "Moody River" is a community on Hancock Bridge Pkwy in North Ft. Myers with every amenity you can think of: Community pool, spa, tennis, playground and fitness center all in a manicured landscaping. You will want to move to Florida permanently after you live in this home. Your family will love it! (Available for a 6 month lease).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13360 Seaside Harbour DR have any available units?
13360 Seaside Harbour DR has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13360 Seaside Harbour DR have?
Some of 13360 Seaside Harbour DR's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13360 Seaside Harbour DR currently offering any rent specials?
13360 Seaside Harbour DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13360 Seaside Harbour DR pet-friendly?
No, 13360 Seaside Harbour DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers.
Does 13360 Seaside Harbour DR offer parking?
No, 13360 Seaside Harbour DR does not offer parking.
Does 13360 Seaside Harbour DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13360 Seaside Harbour DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13360 Seaside Harbour DR have a pool?
Yes, 13360 Seaside Harbour DR has a pool.
Does 13360 Seaside Harbour DR have accessible units?
No, 13360 Seaside Harbour DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13360 Seaside Harbour DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13360 Seaside Harbour DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13360 Seaside Harbour DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13360 Seaside Harbour DR does not have units with air conditioning.
