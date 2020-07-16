13360 Seaside Harbour DR

Amenities

Spending sometime in FLORIDA with your whole family? Need a place to get to know our area? Gorgeous FURNISHED 2 story home with 4 BR, 4 BA, separate dining area and an office! Look at this floorplan: Downstairs is the Master, another en-suite (BA#2) and another bedroom, with a 3rd full bath. Plus the office, a large comfy, beautiful living, separate dining and a huge GOURMET kitchen, there is room for the whole family to cook together! A space meant for entertaining, complimented by a paved, covered lanai overlooking a landscaped backyard, with a table for 6 to eat outside. The upstairs area is a humongous loft/bedroom that has been laid out with one king size bed, 3 double beds AND 2 kids beds. Plus it has its own upstairs full bathroom! (See pictures). "Moody River" is a community on Hancock Bridge Pkwy in North Ft. Myers with every amenity you can think of: Community pool, spa, tennis, playground and fitness center all in a manicured landscaping. You will want to move to Florida permanently after you live in this home. Your family will love it! (Available for a 6 month lease).