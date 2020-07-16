1555 N Treasure Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage internet access

ONE LOOK WILL DO! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths split floor plan condo, nestle in the heart of North Bay Village. Wood floors throughout giving you a sense of flowing space, efficiently designed kitchen with ample storage and granite counter space, newer stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom and with plenty of closet space, remodeled bathrooms with touch of QUALITY, CONVENIENCE and COMFORT. Open balcony to enjoy the quiet and relaxing surroundings. THE PERFECT PACKAGE 2 side by side covered parking spaces, impact-resistant windows, pool, gym,water, cable and internet included in the rent. One small dog or cat under 20 lbs. accepted with pet deposit.