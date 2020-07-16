All apartments in North Bay Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

1555 N Treasure Dr

1555 North Treasure Drive · (305) 903-0202
Location

1555 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL 33141
North Bay Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
ONE LOOK WILL DO! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths split floor plan condo, nestle in the heart of North Bay Village. Wood floors throughout giving you a sense of flowing space, efficiently designed kitchen with ample storage and granite counter space, newer stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom and with plenty of closet space, remodeled bathrooms with touch of QUALITY, CONVENIENCE and COMFORT. Open balcony to enjoy the quiet and relaxing surroundings. THE PERFECT PACKAGE 2 side by side covered parking spaces, impact-resistant windows, pool, gym,water, cable and internet included in the rent. One small dog or cat under 20 lbs. accepted with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 N Treasure Dr have any available units?
1555 N Treasure Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1555 N Treasure Dr have?
Some of 1555 N Treasure Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 N Treasure Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1555 N Treasure Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 N Treasure Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 N Treasure Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1555 N Treasure Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1555 N Treasure Dr offers parking.
Does 1555 N Treasure Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1555 N Treasure Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 N Treasure Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1555 N Treasure Dr has a pool.
Does 1555 N Treasure Dr have accessible units?
No, 1555 N Treasure Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 N Treasure Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1555 N Treasure Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1555 N Treasure Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1555 N Treasure Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
