apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:36 PM
67 Apartments for rent in New Smyrna Beach, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
711 S Atlantic Avenue
711 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1785 sqft
A PERFECT VACATION HOME. BEAUTIFUL, OCEANFRONT CONDO. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED AND FURNISHED. RELAX & ENJOY
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2111 Ocean Drive
2111 Ocean Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1800 sqft
OCEAN FRONT RENTAL, mid century, Newly renovated North Beach architecturally designed extremely private home. Lots of glass bring the outdoors in. Highly polished terrazzo floors, curved walls, extensive decking and fabulous new pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4 Riverwalk Drive
4 Riverwalk Dr, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1603 sqft
True resort Living! One year old waterfront condo in the heart of New Smyrna Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
3609 Romea Circle
3609 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Executive Townhouse, located in the prestigious community of Venetian Bay. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft, 2 car garage Parkside Townhouse offers maintenance free living.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
823 E 21st Ave
823 East 21st Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1944 sqft
Short walk to Beach! Private 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a tranquil backyard! Beautiful home with lots of space! Master bedroom has a queen bed, on suite bath and lots of closet space. Guest rooms feature a queen, 2 twins and a futon.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3501 S Atlantic Ave Apt 201
3501 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL: Beautiful 2/2 king bed in the master. Direct Oceanfront Vacation rental on second floor. Washer & Dryer in unit. This condo is pet friendly with restrictions.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
829 E 12th Ave
829 12th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2522 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. Washer/Dryer in home.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408
601 North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit! Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204
443 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1128 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on Bouchelle Island, just $2,500/mo.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
835 E 16th Ave
835 16th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! New tile floors! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
827 E 11th Ave
827 11th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1312 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous beach cottage, walk to the beach! House sleeps 8 comfortably. All new furnishings and appliances. Private wifi connection and high speed cable. Open floor plan.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
802 E 25th Ave
802 East 25th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
759 sqft
Cute and clean shabby chic 3 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to the ocean! This home is the perfect spot for a beach vacation! Just 2 blocks from the no drive beach! Plenty of sleeping space in the home with one room with a queen, another
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
813 Ocean Ave
813 Ocean Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1712 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home, sleeps 6! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4201 S Atlantic Ave Apt 205
4201 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1015 sqft
Beautifully decorated 2/2 condo at Hacienda del Sol I Condos! Oceanfront property with heated pool, you are just steps from the beach! Sleeps 5 comfortably! Make this your next beach vacation! Shopping and dining are within walking distance! Sit
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4175 S Atlantic Ave Apt 316
4175 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful oceanfront condo! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is furnished with a king bed in the bedroom with an on suite bathroom and queen size sofa bed in the living room. Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1
656 Mount Olympous Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
This lovely 2 story townhouse is located in a safe and convenient family community with a community pool just around the corner; a playground across the street and a walking trail.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
609 Yupon Ave
609 Yupon Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1254 sqft
Enjoy the Beach life! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a garage and close to Flagler Ave! Great Backyard! Bring your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Close to shopping, restaurants and night life! Keep up to date with a private
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1305 S Atlantic Ave
1305 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
684 sqft
This adorable beachside vacation rental is a hidden gem! Walk to the beach! Close to shopping, food, and bars. Cute clean and tidy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit off South Atlantic Avenue.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
512 S Pine St
512 South Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2900 sqft
Kick back and relax in this 'Mad Men' styled home and forget what decade youï¿½??re in! Walking distance to the beach and close to Flagler Ave.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2124 S ATLANTIC AVENUE
2124 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
992 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo newly remodeled with attached spacious one car garage. Stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Washer and dryer are included in rent. Small pets OK.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
88 Heather Point Court - 1
88 Heather Point Court, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
THIS VILLA IS FULLY FURNISHED! RENTAL RATE INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI CABLE!!! Thank you for inquiring Kate's Places - High Quality Homes Away from Home.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2662 Sicily Drive
2662 Sicily Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1452 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story townhouse in The Landings at Sugar Mill. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, one car garage, and washer/dryer. Community pool and walking trail.
Results within 1 mile of New Smyrna Beach
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Waters Edge
1806 Masoud Court
1806 Masoud Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1977 sqft
Lake Front Waters Edge Beauty!!New Tile Floorings throughout.House is located in a nice and quite cul-de -sac .Split floor plan, Grand room with sliding doors to covered lanai, fans in all rooms , washer, dryer , fridge, nice size pantry .
Results within 5 miles of New Smyrna Beach
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
209 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,137
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
