/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
52 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 05:56pm
2 Units Available
Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
Friendly staff make Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sugartree home.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3501 S Atlantic Ave Apt 201
3501 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL: Beautiful 2/2 king bed in the master. Direct Oceanfront Vacation rental on second floor. Washer & Dryer in unit. This condo is pet friendly with restrictions.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4201 S Atlantic Ave Apt 205
4201 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1015 sqft
Beautifully decorated 2/2 condo at Hacienda del Sol I Condos! Oceanfront property with heated pool, you are just steps from the beach! Sleeps 5 comfortably! Make this your next beach vacation! Shopping and dining are within walking distance! Sit
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408
601 North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit! Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
835 E 16th Ave
835 16th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! New tile floors! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
134 Turnbull Villas Cir
134 Turnbull Villas Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1549 sqft
One story villa with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 1 car garage located at Turnbull Bay Estates golf community. Great open floor plan featuring tile floors and upgraded light fixtures.
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
476 Shorewood Lane
476 Shorewood Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1706 sqft
HIDDEN PINES 2BR 2.5BA TOWNHOME - Must See this immaculate unit! Clean and ready for occupancy! Brand new flooring in living room, dining room, master bedroom and loft! Mainland New Smyrna Beach, 2BR 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
3819 Schoolway Avenue
3819 Schoolway Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Lovely 2/2 beachside - Lovely beach side 2/2 with tiled floor through-out, open floor plan, 1 car garage. Quiet neighborhood close to shopping, beach, schools. This home has a privacy fenced, lush landscaped, serene back yard made for relaxation.
1 of 34
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
451 Bouchelle Dr #301
451 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1128 sqft
BOUCHELLE ISLAND - 2BR 2BA FURNISHED CONDO - AVAIL JUNE 1st 2020 - WELCOME TO THE SEA BREEZE AT BOUCHELLE ISLAND! Available NOW , come spend your summer here! This is a 3 month minimum rental period per the HOA.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203
456 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1053 sqft
RIVERFRONT BOUCHELLE FOR RENT! - Move right into this lovely, 2/2 Bouchelle condo. Breathtaking riverfront views! Large screened balcony overlooking the intracoastal waterway! Over 1,000 sqft of living space. Fully equipped kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Venetian Bay
1 Unit Available
3639 Romea Circle
3639 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty New Smyrna Beach - Offered is spacious, vaulted ceilings 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, townhome of Parkside in Venetian Bay. This is maintenance free living. It has all the upscale amenities Venetian Bay offers.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2124 S ATLANTIC AVENUE
2124 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
992 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo newly remodeled with attached spacious one car garage. Stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Washer and dryer are included in rent. Small pets OK.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
88 Heather Point Court - 1
88 Heather Point Court, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
THIS VILLA IS FULLY FURNISHED! RENTAL RATE INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI CABLE!!! Thank you for inquiring Kate's Places - High Quality Homes Away from Home.
Results within 5 miles of New Smyrna Beach
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:00am
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1182 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
26 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1149 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Waters Edge
227 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Spruce Creek
1 Unit Available
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1517 sqft
Available for long term rental, this Furnished Condo is located in Spruce Creek Fly-In, overlooking a nature area. It offers a Great Room with Stone Fireplace and a wet bar, a 1st floor Powder Room, 2 Bedrooms up, each with a private bath.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3703 S Atlantic Avenue
3703 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
Beautiful, furnished, 2 bedroom plus den in Ocean Villas with nice ocean views. Come to Florida ,the warm, humid sunshine State.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Norwood
1 Unit Available
5104 S Ridgewood Avenue
5104 Ridgewood Avenue, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1223 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home can be used as a singe family, commercial property or both. Downstairs is a spacious one bedroom apartment. It may also be used as an office space.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4454 S Atlantic Avenue
4454 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1148 sqft
Gorgeous updated ocean view condo, with 1 car garage. Lots of closets for storage, Kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, granite, and tiled backsplash. All bathrooms have also been totally remodeled and updated.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
830 Airport Road
830 Airport Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1170 sqft
Bright and open second floor unit now available for rent in Whispering Woods! Large open kitchen, tile floor, side by side refrigerator, beautiful wood cabinetry, dual level counter and breakfast bar and huge pantry.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Countryside
1 Unit Available
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4641 S Atlantic Avenue
4641 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1383 sqft
Can be shown after 5/20/20....FURNISHED DIRECT OCEANFRONT 2/2 CONDO . 1 year lease minimum. Cable and water included. FPL paid by tenant.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3743 S Atlantic Avenue
3743 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1650 sqft
Large First floor Direct Oceanfront condo with Huge Patio. Amenities include Oceanfront Pool, Exercise Room, and Hot tub. Rental is 1 year minimum lease. Rent includes Water & Basic Cable***All Measuremets Approx
Similar Pages
New Smyrna Beach 1 BedroomsNew Smyrna Beach 2 BedroomsNew Smyrna Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Smyrna Beach 3 BedroomsNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with Balcony
New Smyrna Beach Apartments with GarageNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with GymNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with ParkingNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FLHunters Creek, FL