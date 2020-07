Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom/1 bath home with Terrazzo Floors, screen porch and large yard. Central heat and air. Large shed in back has lots of storage. Close to New Smyrna Airport and 5 minutes to Canal St. Ready for immediate occupancy! One year lease. No evictionsNo petsMust be on current job for at least a yearMust have credit score of at least 550$50 application fee per adult - Property manager will run credit and background check.This home is ready for you to move inCALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!!