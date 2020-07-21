7152 GRAND BOULEVARD

Studio available, sits next to main house on the highly sought after Grand Blvd. Just a few blocks from dining and shops in the downtown area. Water access is available, pool shared with main home. Call/text for details and questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
