All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
7152 GRAND BOULEVARD
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:08 PM

7152 GRAND BOULEVARD

7152 Grand Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7152 Grand Boulevard, New Port Richey, FL 34652

Amenities

pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Studio available, sits next to main house on the highly sought after Grand Blvd. Just a few blocks from dining and shops in the downtown area. Water access is available, pool shared with main home. Call/text for details and questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD have any available units?
7152 GRAND BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7152 GRAND BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7152 GRAND BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Port Richey 2 Bedroom Apartments
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconiesNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College