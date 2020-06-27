All apartments in New Port Richey
7038 OELSNER STREET

7038 Oelsner Street · No Longer Available
Location

7038 Oelsner Street, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Timber Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 car Deep Garage, 2 Story townhome available now! Living area is upstairs and the entire downstairs is storage and garage!!! Living/dining room is open to the kitchen. Kitchen has refrigerator, range, dishwasher, breakfast bar and opens onto the screened balcony.! Washer and dryer hookups downstairs. Garage door opener for the two car deep garage. Lawn service is included in the $975 rent! Security $975. Application Fee is $40 Each. This home is located in New Port Richey close to Hooters, SeaSide Inn, Gill Dawgs, Catches, Rum Runners, Crab Shack, Super Walmart, the Casino Cruz boat and about an hour away from the world class beaches of Caladisi, Honeymoon Island, Clearwater and the Barrier Islands! This home is about one hour from Busch Gardens, Florida Aquarium and Tampa. An hour more and you can be at Disney World & Universal in Orlando. The Mermaid show at Weeki Wachee, Homasassa Springs and Crystal River are North. There are plenty of fun things to do in the immediate area too. Kayaking or canoeing at Werner- Boyse Salt Springs Park, wonderful downtown New Port Richey events, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7038 OELSNER STREET have any available units?
7038 OELSNER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7038 OELSNER STREET have?
Some of 7038 OELSNER STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7038 OELSNER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7038 OELSNER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7038 OELSNER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7038 OELSNER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 7038 OELSNER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7038 OELSNER STREET offers parking.
Does 7038 OELSNER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7038 OELSNER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7038 OELSNER STREET have a pool?
No, 7038 OELSNER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7038 OELSNER STREET have accessible units?
No, 7038 OELSNER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7038 OELSNER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7038 OELSNER STREET has units with dishwashers.
