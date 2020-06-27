7038 OELSNER STREET

Amenities

Immaculate 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 car Deep Garage, 2 Story townhome available now! Living area is upstairs and the entire downstairs is storage and garage!!! Living/dining room is open to the kitchen. Kitchen has refrigerator, range, dishwasher, breakfast bar and opens onto the screened balcony.! Washer and dryer hookups downstairs. Garage door opener for the two car deep garage. Lawn service is included in the $975 rent! Security $975. Application Fee is $40 Each. This home is located in New Port Richey close to Hooters, SeaSide Inn, Gill Dawgs, Catches, Rum Runners, Crab Shack, Super Walmart, the Casino Cruz boat and about an hour away from the world class beaches of Caladisi, Honeymoon Island, Clearwater and the Barrier Islands! This home is about one hour from Busch Gardens, Florida Aquarium and Tampa. An hour more and you can be at Disney World & Universal in Orlando. The Mermaid show at Weeki Wachee, Homasassa Springs and Crystal River are North. There are plenty of fun things to do in the immediate area too. Kayaking or canoeing at Werner- Boyse Salt Springs Park, wonderful downtown New Port Richey events, and so much more!