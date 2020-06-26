All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

6914 Julia Ct

6914 Julia Court · No Longer Available
Location

6914 Julia Court, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath near Main St. - Property Id: 127347

Brand New Roofing - Brand New Porcelain Tile Flooring - Brand New Kitchen + Appliances - Brand New Interior and Exterior Paint

The Julia Court Cottages is a rental community located in the heart of New Port Richey, just minutes away from Downtown which features a yesteryear motif with cafes, boutiques, antique shopped, and a riverfront part. Just two miles away from a large Publix and two and a half miles from a large shopping center.

Apartment includes:
-2 Bedrooms
-1 Bath
-Florida Room
-Kitchen
-Dining Room
-Living Room
Property Id 127347

(RLNE4936632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

