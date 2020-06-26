6914 Julia Ct

Amenities

Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath near Main St. - Property Id: 127347



Brand New Roofing - Brand New Porcelain Tile Flooring - Brand New Kitchen + Appliances - Brand New Interior and Exterior Paint



The Julia Court Cottages is a rental community located in the heart of New Port Richey, just minutes away from Downtown which features a yesteryear motif with cafes, boutiques, antique shopped, and a riverfront part. Just two miles away from a large Publix and two and a half miles from a large shopping center.



Apartment includes:

-2 Bedrooms

-1 Bath

-Florida Room

-Kitchen

-Dining Room

-Living Room

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127347

