6914 Julia Ct

Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath near Main St. - Property Id: 127347
Brand New Roofing - Brand New Porcelain Tile Flooring - Brand New Kitchen + Appliances - Brand New Interior and Exterior Paint
The Julia Court Cottages is a rental community located in the heart of New Port Richey, just minutes away from Downtown which features a yesteryear motif with cafes, boutiques, antique shopped, and a riverfront part. Just two miles away from a large Publix and two and a half miles from a large shopping center.
Apartment includes:
-2 Bedrooms
-1 Bath
-Florida Room
-Kitchen
-Dining Room
-Living Room
