Amenities

in unit laundry parking stainless steel extra storage some paid utils range

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Upstairs unit 2 bedroom and 1 bath with storage room. Laminate flooring throughout and spacious family room and kitchen with stainless appliances. Eat-in area with a breakfast bar. Outside storage unit for all your goodies. 2 good size bedrooms. Close to shopping, dining & hospital. Plenty of on site parking and trash included. Each unit has a spot for a stackable washer and dryer (not provided)