Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated playground e-payments range

Light and bright downstairs corner unit! 2 bed, 1 bath, kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area and spacious living room. Storage room and inside laundry room. Just Remodeled with New Kitchen, Bath, NEW PAINT, Blinds, new flooring and more! Great location off of Downtown New Port Richey, close to community playground, parks, restaurants, mall, plenty of shopping and more! Pets ok! Trash and Pest control included! Professionally Managed with quick repairs and pay your rent online!