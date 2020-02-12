All apartments in New Port Richey
6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE

6632 Hickorywood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6632 Hickorywood Lane, New Port Richey, FL 34653
The Wilds Condominiums

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
pet friendly
tennis court
Nice one story furnished condo has two bedrooms/ two full baths. This unit has natural lighting in the kitchen, spacious kitchen with a lot of cabinets, refrigerator, built in wall oven, stove top, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. This unit has a carport. No rear neighbors!! The Wild's subdivision is a wonderful place to live. This 55 and up community is very active. There are shuffleboard teams, heated swimming pool, and tennis /pickle board court. The club house has a nice library, pool table, fireplace, utility room, fully furnished kitchen, lots of tables and chairs to entertain with. There is a nice quiet pond with fountain to fish and relax. The association is always busy with cruises, dine outs and wonderful holiday parties. There are also bingo and game nights. The condo complex looks more like villas. The Wilds is New Port Richey's little secret place to live. Come and live the Florida life style. This is a 55+ community. There is a no dog, motorcycle or work trucks policy. One cat okay, This community is located near the post office, shopping, restaurants, beaches, river and parks. The new water park is nice as well as all the functions that the city has to offer. All units in The Wilds have been underpinned to prevent settlement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE have any available units?
6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE have?
Some of 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE is pet friendly.
Does 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE has a pool.
Does 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.

