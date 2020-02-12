6632 HICKORYWOOD LANE

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool pool table shuffle board pet friendly tennis court

Nice one story furnished condo has two bedrooms/ two full baths. This unit has natural lighting in the kitchen, spacious kitchen with a lot of cabinets, refrigerator, built in wall oven, stove top, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. This unit has a carport. No rear neighbors!! The Wild's subdivision is a wonderful place to live. This 55 and up community is very active. There are shuffleboard teams, heated swimming pool, and tennis /pickle board court. The club house has a nice library, pool table, fireplace, utility room, fully furnished kitchen, lots of tables and chairs to entertain with. There is a nice quiet pond with fountain to fish and relax. The association is always busy with cruises, dine outs and wonderful holiday parties. There are also bingo and game nights. The condo complex looks more like villas. The Wilds is New Port Richey's little secret place to live. Come and live the Florida life style. This is a 55+ community. There is a no dog, motorcycle or work trucks policy. One cat okay, This community is located near the post office, shopping, restaurants, beaches, river and parks. The new water park is nice as well as all the functions that the city has to offer. All units in The Wilds have been underpinned to prevent settlement.