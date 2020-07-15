6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2

Amenities
New Boutique Rental in Downtown NPR - Property Id: 283510
Brand new luxury boutique community in downtown New Port Richey. (up to $1675) Great location by major Hospitals, State Parks, Hudson, Trinity and US-19. Park like setting where you can take the kayak out on the river. Bike and kayak racks, grille and fire pit area, modern kitchens w/ granite countertops, wood floors, washer/dryer and the community has partnered with NPR center for pool and fitness
$1000 off first month rent.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours *Suzie Ault - Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
727-420-7912
*A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)
All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. *Qualifying: 3 x rent. Background checks. Year lease-renter pays for water/sewer/cable/electric/trash **No Short term** Pictures are of the model
**All properties by appointment only through Suzie*
Do NOT apply on this website
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283510
Property Id 283510
(RLNE5868383)