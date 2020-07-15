All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2

6553 Circle Blvd · (727) 420-7912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Town of New Port Richey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 892 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
New Boutique Rental in Downtown NPR - Property Id: 283510

Brand new luxury boutique community in downtown New Port Richey. (up to $1675) Great location by major Hospitals, State Parks, Hudson, Trinity and US-19. Park like setting where you can take the kayak out on the river. Bike and kayak racks, grille and fire pit area, modern kitchens w/ granite countertops, wood floors, washer/dryer and the community has partnered with NPR center for pool and fitness
$1000 off first month rent.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours *Suzie Ault - Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
727-420-7912
*A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)
All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. *Qualifying: 3 x rent. Background checks. Year lease-renter pays for water/sewer/cable/electric/trash **No Short term** Pictures are of the model
**All properties by appointment only through Suzie*
Do NOT apply on this website
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283510
Property Id 283510

(RLNE5868383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 have any available units?
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 have?
Some of 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 is pet friendly.
Does 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 offer parking?
No, 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 does not offer parking.
Does 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 have a pool?
Yes, 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 has a pool.
Does 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 have accessible units?
No, 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity