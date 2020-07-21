6436 Florida Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

***AVAILABLE NOW*** 2ND MONTH FREE WITH A 13-MONTH LEASE!

Move-in ready 4BR 2BA ranch home featuring ceramic tiled flooring in an open concept living and kitchen areas with recessed lighting and a breakfast bar, and wood stained cabinetry. Completely tiled bathrooms and roomy bedrooms, you'll find comfort here! Enjoy the landscaped entry and backyard that includes a storage shed and room for play and outdoor entertaining! Conveniently located to Main Street and Historic Downtown New Port Richey, restaurants and public transportation! Hurry this won't last! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



High school: Gulf High School

Middle school: Gulf Middle School

Elementary school: Richey Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1997

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.