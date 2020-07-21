All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 6436 Florida Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
6436 Florida Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:26 AM

6436 Florida Avenue

6436 Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6436 Florida Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***AVAILABLE NOW*** 2ND MONTH FREE WITH A 13-MONTH LEASE!
Move-in ready 4BR 2BA ranch home featuring ceramic tiled flooring in an open concept living and kitchen areas with recessed lighting and a breakfast bar, and wood stained cabinetry. Completely tiled bathrooms and roomy bedrooms, you'll find comfort here! Enjoy the landscaped entry and backyard that includes a storage shed and room for play and outdoor entertaining! Conveniently located to Main Street and Historic Downtown New Port Richey, restaurants and public transportation! Hurry this won't last! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

High school: Gulf High School
Middle school: Gulf Middle School
Elementary school: Richey Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1997
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6436 Florida Avenue have any available units?
6436 Florida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 6436 Florida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6436 Florida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6436 Florida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6436 Florida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 6436 Florida Avenue offer parking?
No, 6436 Florida Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6436 Florida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6436 Florida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6436 Florida Avenue have a pool?
No, 6436 Florida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6436 Florida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6436 Florida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6436 Florida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6436 Florida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6436 Florida Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6436 Florida Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Port Richey 2 Bedroom Apartments
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconiesNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College