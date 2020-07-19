All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 5835 Louisiana Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
5835 Louisiana Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5835 Louisiana Ave

5835 Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5835 Louisiana Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Cute as a Button. Minutes from Downtown New Port Richey and Cotee River. Great Find minutes from the Quaint Downtown New Port Richey. 3 Full bedrooms, 2 Full Baths (NO Garage, Master Bedroom is Conversion). Separate Laundry Room. ALL LAMINATE or TILE throughout. Back Bonus Room that can serve as an Office or Second Family Room. Outdoor Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops. Fenced Yard. Storage Shed. Near Sims Park & Amphitheater.

$60 application fee for each person 18 and older, $75 annual processing fee, 1st and security to get in. Security is equal to one months rent. Pets are welcome with owner approval and a $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5835 Louisiana Ave have any available units?
5835 Louisiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5835 Louisiana Ave have?
Some of 5835 Louisiana Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5835 Louisiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5835 Louisiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5835 Louisiana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5835 Louisiana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5835 Louisiana Ave offer parking?
No, 5835 Louisiana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5835 Louisiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5835 Louisiana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5835 Louisiana Ave have a pool?
No, 5835 Louisiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5835 Louisiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 5835 Louisiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5835 Louisiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5835 Louisiana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconiesNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College