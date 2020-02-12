All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 5768 COLONIAL DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
5768 COLONIAL DR
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5768 COLONIAL DR

5768 Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5768 Colonial Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3/2 on Lake Chasco - 3/2 home located on Lake Chasco in New Port Richey. This home features wood floors in the main living space as well as two bedrooms. Master bedroom is tiled with its own A/C system and has access to the laundry room through the bathroom which has a shower stall. Kitchen boasts a built in oven, stone tiled counter tops and a view of the water , leading to a dinning area that opens to a screened in patio overlooking the lake. Home also has a large parking paddock with plenty of space to park boat, rv etc.

(RLNE2555206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5768 COLONIAL DR have any available units?
5768 COLONIAL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5768 COLONIAL DR have?
Some of 5768 COLONIAL DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5768 COLONIAL DR currently offering any rent specials?
5768 COLONIAL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5768 COLONIAL DR pet-friendly?
No, 5768 COLONIAL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 5768 COLONIAL DR offer parking?
Yes, 5768 COLONIAL DR does offer parking.
Does 5768 COLONIAL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5768 COLONIAL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5768 COLONIAL DR have a pool?
No, 5768 COLONIAL DR does not have a pool.
Does 5768 COLONIAL DR have accessible units?
No, 5768 COLONIAL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5768 COLONIAL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5768 COLONIAL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College