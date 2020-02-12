All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 5418 Palmetto Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
5418 Palmetto Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

5418 Palmetto Rd

5418 Palmetto Road · (727) 300-9881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5418 Palmetto Road, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Town of New Port Richey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1425 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom in NPR, UPDATED with W/D Connections - Property Id: 128982

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home that will be ready NOW! June 2020!

Updated with new flooring, roofing and MORE

Call Peter today to learn more about the property 727-300-9881

Fenced in back yard. One and a half car garage. Washer and Dryer connections in the garage.

$1425 rent with a 12 month lease

The Julia Court Cottages is a rental community located in the heart of New Port Richey, just minutes away from Downtown which features a yesteryear motif with cafes, boutiques, antique shopped, and a riverfront part. Just two miles away from a large Publix and two and a half miles from a large shopping center.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128982
Property Id 128982

(RLNE5808562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5418 Palmetto Rd have any available units?
5418 Palmetto Rd has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5418 Palmetto Rd have?
Some of 5418 Palmetto Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5418 Palmetto Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5418 Palmetto Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5418 Palmetto Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5418 Palmetto Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 5418 Palmetto Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5418 Palmetto Rd does offer parking.
Does 5418 Palmetto Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5418 Palmetto Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5418 Palmetto Rd have a pool?
No, 5418 Palmetto Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5418 Palmetto Rd have accessible units?
No, 5418 Palmetto Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5418 Palmetto Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5418 Palmetto Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5418 Palmetto Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity