Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5202 School Rd
5202 School Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5202 School Road, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Tanglewood Terrace
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 1 Bath 1 Car Garage Home New ceramic tile thru out. Freshly painted, New Kitchen. This wont last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5202 School Rd have any available units?
5202 School Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Port Richey, FL
.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New Port Richey Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5202 School Rd have?
Some of 5202 School Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5202 School Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5202 School Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 School Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5202 School Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5202 School Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5202 School Rd offers parking.
Does 5202 School Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 School Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 School Rd have a pool?
No, 5202 School Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5202 School Rd have accessible units?
No, 5202 School Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 School Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5202 School Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
