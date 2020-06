Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Tile Throughout 1244 sq ft corner lot home available for May 1st move in. Features include 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room/Dining combo, a separate family area off of kitchen with breakfast bar, 1 car garage, large screened in porch and fenced backyard.

Managed by Licensed Realtor, Owner is investor. Zero Danger of Foreclosure here! Pets okay