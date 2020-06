Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This charming home is a must-see. Features include a lovely front porch, updated bathroom fixtures, and tile flooring throughout the interior. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless-steel appliances and a stylish tile backsplash. The bedrooms provide plenty of space for you to stretch out, and the sunroom in the back is perfect for relaxing. Please contact us for more details or select Apply Now.