Neptune Beach, FL
909 3rd St
909 3rd St

909 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 3rd Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Prime Neptune Beach! 2BR/1 Bath. East of 3rd Street (A1A). Lower unit in duplex. Available April 4. 3 blocks to beach!! 8 blocks to all the fun at Beaches Town Center! Updated kitchen and bath. All tile floors throughout. Freshly painted. Outside storage area, roomy closets. Front porch. Great landlord. Washer, dryer, dishwasher, microwave. Ceiling fans throughout. Newer windows (lower utility bills). Carport/off street parking. $1400/month. $1400 deposit. Pets okay with one-time $200 fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 3rd St have any available units?
909 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 909 3rd St have?
Some of 909 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
909 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 909 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 909 3rd St offers parking.
Does 909 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 3rd St have a pool?
No, 909 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 909 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 909 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 909 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 3rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 909 3rd St has units with air conditioning.

