1803 First St

1803 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1803 1st Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Furnished - Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment 1 block from beach in Neptune Beach. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: cable, gas for stove, internet and water. Non-smoker and Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 23rd 2020. $2,050/month rent. $2,050 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Marie J Mabry at 904-502-9123 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 First St have any available units?
1803 First St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1803 First St have?
Some of 1803 First St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 First St currently offering any rent specials?
1803 First St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 First St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 First St is pet friendly.
Does 1803 First St offer parking?
Yes, 1803 First St offers parking.
Does 1803 First St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 First St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 First St have a pool?
No, 1803 First St does not have a pool.
Does 1803 First St have accessible units?
No, 1803 First St does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 First St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 First St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 First St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1803 First St has units with air conditioning.

