96002 STONEY DR

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

1531 sq. ft. 3BD/2.5BA end unit townhome located in the Fernandina Beach gated community of The Cottages at Stoney Creek. Downstairs features large combined Living Room and Dining Room. Eat-in Kitchen with solid surface countertops, plenty of cabinets and dedicated pantry. Powder room and additional storage room under staircase. Upstairs is the Master Suite with Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Double Vanity, Water closet and Large Walk-in Closet. Down the hall are the Guest rooms, one with its own Walk-In Closet. Guest Bathroom and Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer. Outside features include Tiled and Screen Patio with Storage Room. Single Car Garage with opener. Community is Gated and includes Pool access. Pets ok with additional Pet Fee.