Nassau County, FL
96002 STONEY DR
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:26 PM

96002 STONEY DR

96002 Stoney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

96002 Stoney Drive, Nassau County, FL 32034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1531 sq. ft. 3BD/2.5BA end unit townhome located in the Fernandina Beach gated community of The Cottages at Stoney Creek. Downstairs features large combined Living Room and Dining Room. Eat-in Kitchen with solid surface countertops, plenty of cabinets and dedicated pantry. Powder room and additional storage room under staircase. Upstairs is the Master Suite with Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Double Vanity, Water closet and Large Walk-in Closet. Down the hall are the Guest rooms, one with its own Walk-In Closet. Guest Bathroom and Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer. Outside features include Tiled and Screen Patio with Storage Room. Single Car Garage with opener. Community is Gated and includes Pool access. Pets ok with additional Pet Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96002 STONEY DR have any available units?
96002 STONEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau County, FL.
What amenities does 96002 STONEY DR have?
Some of 96002 STONEY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96002 STONEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
96002 STONEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96002 STONEY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 96002 STONEY DR is pet friendly.
Does 96002 STONEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 96002 STONEY DR offers parking.
Does 96002 STONEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96002 STONEY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96002 STONEY DR have a pool?
Yes, 96002 STONEY DR has a pool.
Does 96002 STONEY DR have accessible units?
No, 96002 STONEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 96002 STONEY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 96002 STONEY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96002 STONEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 96002 STONEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
