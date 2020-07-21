All apartments in Nassau County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:21 PM

95167 Snapdragon Drive

95167 Snapdragon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

95167 Snapdragon Drive, Nassau County, FL 32034

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get a half month of free rent and we will waive your app fees with an approved application!

Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 10/31/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95167 Snapdragon Drive have any available units?
95167 Snapdragon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau County, FL.
Is 95167 Snapdragon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
95167 Snapdragon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95167 Snapdragon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 95167 Snapdragon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 95167 Snapdragon Drive offer parking?
No, 95167 Snapdragon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 95167 Snapdragon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95167 Snapdragon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95167 Snapdragon Drive have a pool?
No, 95167 Snapdragon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 95167 Snapdragon Drive have accessible units?
No, 95167 Snapdragon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 95167 Snapdragon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 95167 Snapdragon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95167 Snapdragon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 95167 Snapdragon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
