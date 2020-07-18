94037 Marsh Bay CT

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Marsh Lakes Villa - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath villa in popular Villages of Marsh Lakes. This patio style home offers a two car garage, screened lanai and small yard (lawn care included). Just relax and enjoy - Community pool, tennis courts and lake- great neighborhood for walking, riding your bike or kayaking and fishing in the large spring fed lake. All new carpet and freshly painted - this home is in excellent condition. First time on rental market. Located on the mainland, just over the bridge. Just minutes to Amelia's beautiful beach and historic downtown Fernandina Beach. No pets - No smoking.

12 month rental.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906886)