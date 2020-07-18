All apartments in Nassau County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

94037 Marsh Bay CT

94037 Marsh Bay Court · (904) 261-7368
Location

94037 Marsh Bay Court, Nassau County, FL 32034

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 94037 Marsh Bay CT · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Marsh Lakes Villa - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath villa in popular Villages of Marsh Lakes. This patio style home offers a two car garage, screened lanai and small yard (lawn care included). Just relax and enjoy - Community pool, tennis courts and lake- great neighborhood for walking, riding your bike or kayaking and fishing in the large spring fed lake. All new carpet and freshly painted - this home is in excellent condition. First time on rental market. Located on the mainland, just over the bridge. Just minutes to Amelia's beautiful beach and historic downtown Fernandina Beach. No pets - No smoking.
12 month rental.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94037 Marsh Bay CT have any available units?
94037 Marsh Bay CT has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94037 Marsh Bay CT have?
Some of 94037 Marsh Bay CT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94037 Marsh Bay CT currently offering any rent specials?
94037 Marsh Bay CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94037 Marsh Bay CT pet-friendly?
No, 94037 Marsh Bay CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nassau County.
Does 94037 Marsh Bay CT offer parking?
Yes, 94037 Marsh Bay CT offers parking.
Does 94037 Marsh Bay CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94037 Marsh Bay CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94037 Marsh Bay CT have a pool?
Yes, 94037 Marsh Bay CT has a pool.
Does 94037 Marsh Bay CT have accessible units?
No, 94037 Marsh Bay CT does not have accessible units.
Does 94037 Marsh Bay CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 94037 Marsh Bay CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94037 Marsh Bay CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 94037 Marsh Bay CT does not have units with air conditioning.
