Nassau County, FL
94008 Woodbrier Cir
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

94008 Woodbrier Cir

94008 Woodbrier Circle · No Longer Available
Location

94008 Woodbrier Circle, Nassau County, FL 32034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
94008 Woodbrier Cir Available 09/01/19 Close to island and beaches - 1750sf, 3BR/2BA like new home in the new Woodbriar subdivision. Tile floors through main living area. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Large island with kitchen sink overlooking family room and dining area. Master suite features separate tub and step in shower. Screened porch overlooks fenced back yard. 2 car garage. Small dog ok with owner approval. Off island.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5024028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94008 Woodbrier Cir have any available units?
94008 Woodbrier Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau County, FL.
What amenities does 94008 Woodbrier Cir have?
Some of 94008 Woodbrier Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94008 Woodbrier Cir currently offering any rent specials?
94008 Woodbrier Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94008 Woodbrier Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 94008 Woodbrier Cir is pet friendly.
Does 94008 Woodbrier Cir offer parking?
Yes, 94008 Woodbrier Cir offers parking.
Does 94008 Woodbrier Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94008 Woodbrier Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94008 Woodbrier Cir have a pool?
No, 94008 Woodbrier Cir does not have a pool.
Does 94008 Woodbrier Cir have accessible units?
No, 94008 Woodbrier Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 94008 Woodbrier Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 94008 Woodbrier Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94008 Woodbrier Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 94008 Woodbrier Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
