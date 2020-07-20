Amenities

94008 Woodbrier Cir Available 09/01/19 Close to island and beaches - 1750sf, 3BR/2BA like new home in the new Woodbriar subdivision. Tile floors through main living area. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Large island with kitchen sink overlooking family room and dining area. Master suite features separate tub and step in shower. Screened porch overlooks fenced back yard. 2 car garage. Small dog ok with owner approval. Off island.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5024028)