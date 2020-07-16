All apartments in Nassau County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

86089 Hampton Bays Dr

86089 Hampton Bays Drive · (904) 269-7253 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

86089 Hampton Bays Drive, Nassau County, FL 32034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 86089 Hampton Bays Dr · Avail. Sep 1

$2,195

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2757 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
86089 Hampton Bays Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful North Hampton Golf Community!!!! - Beautiful waterfront two story home in a Golf Course Community! Welcome home to Desirable North Hampton. Spacious home on very private lot. Walking distance to the Amenity center with a large pool, soccer fields, fitness center, tennis courts, etc. The home features a huge family room with a fireplace. Newer Carpet throughout home. Open kitchen overlooks family room and eat in space. Separate formal dining room downstairs, along with a private office area or library. Upstairs features a Large Office/bonus room with a private balcony in the rear of home, that can also be used for a 5th bedroom. Large covered back porch for relaxing! This is a must see and won't last long. Call today!

(RLNE5090176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86089 Hampton Bays Dr have any available units?
86089 Hampton Bays Dr has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86089 Hampton Bays Dr have?
Some of 86089 Hampton Bays Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86089 Hampton Bays Dr currently offering any rent specials?
86089 Hampton Bays Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86089 Hampton Bays Dr pet-friendly?
No, 86089 Hampton Bays Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nassau County.
Does 86089 Hampton Bays Dr offer parking?
No, 86089 Hampton Bays Dr does not offer parking.
Does 86089 Hampton Bays Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86089 Hampton Bays Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86089 Hampton Bays Dr have a pool?
Yes, 86089 Hampton Bays Dr has a pool.
Does 86089 Hampton Bays Dr have accessible units?
No, 86089 Hampton Bays Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 86089 Hampton Bays Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 86089 Hampton Bays Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86089 Hampton Bays Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 86089 Hampton Bays Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
