Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

86089 Hampton Bays Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful North Hampton Golf Community!!!! - Beautiful waterfront two story home in a Golf Course Community! Welcome home to Desirable North Hampton. Spacious home on very private lot. Walking distance to the Amenity center with a large pool, soccer fields, fitness center, tennis courts, etc. The home features a huge family room with a fireplace. Newer Carpet throughout home. Open kitchen overlooks family room and eat in space. Separate formal dining room downstairs, along with a private office area or library. Upstairs features a Large Office/bonus room with a private balcony in the rear of home, that can also be used for a 5th bedroom. Large covered back porch for relaxing! This is a must see and won't last long. Call today!



(RLNE5090176)