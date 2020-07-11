76877 TIMBERCREEK BLVD

Amenities

Large fenced lot in Timber Creek Subdivision! This 4/2 home features upgraded laminate flooring and spacious common areas. It includes a formal dining room and a large family room that opens to the kitchen with tons of natural light. The kitchen has mosaic tile backsplash and double ovens. The laundry room off garage comes with washer and dryer (As-Is). Enjoy the fully fenced in backyard with views of preserve in the back. Community amenities include pool, playground, basketball courts and soccer fields. This is a must see home in very desirable Yulee,Florida known for great schools. Shopping and dining located all close by in this fast-growing area of Wildlight. Right off I95! Easy commute to local bases and Jacksonville. Pets are upon approval. ($250 per pet fee). Available 7/5/19.