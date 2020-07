Amenities

Amelia Island Home - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is centrally located on the island in Egans Bluff I off Simmons Rd. Take advantage of the newly constructed walk/bike trails that lead a short distance to Amelia's beautiful beach. Convenient to shopping, schools and great dining locations. Enjoy the quiet subdivision lifestyle with enclosed porch overlooking partially fenced rear yard. Family room with wood burning fireplace that opens to the enclosed rear porch. Large master bedroom and bath with double sink vanity. Kitchen has eat in dining area and separate dining room . In house laundry and two car garage. This home is on septic and has a shallow well for irrigation system. No Pets.



(RLNE5008258)