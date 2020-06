Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful apartment on the first floor with a gorgeous lake view from both bedrooms and living room.This spacious 2/2 with a remodeled kitchen and flooring will make any owner feel right at home, both bathroom and kitchen have been remodeled with new cabinets granite top. Close to shopping center within walking distance. 24 hours security and very quiet neighborhood and lots of natural lights that come in from wide windows, this apartment is a must see.