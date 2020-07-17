All apartments in Naples
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

600 Neapolitan Way #230

600 Neapolitan Way · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

Amenities

gym
pool
racquetball court
shuffle board
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
shuffle board
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
tennis court
Park Shore Resort ( 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath ) Monthly Rate: $ 3,000 - INEXPENSIVE, BUDGET FRIENDLY OFF SEASON RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Great vacation retreat near Naples beautiful beaches. Available weekly or monthly through end of December. Park Shore Resort offers the ultimate in resort style living. 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom in a very quiet, peaceful location with sounds of a waterfall just off the back lanai. Parkshore Resort is a lush tropical oasis which includes an on-site restaurant, bar, resort style pool, waterfalls, fitness center, racquetball, barbecue, walking paths, business center and more. West of 41 close to beaches. Walk to Fresh Market, Publix, Walgreens etc. ( Queen bed in master and two twins in guest bedroom ).

(RLNE5031024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Neapolitan Way #230 have any available units?
600 Neapolitan Way #230 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Naples, FL.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Neapolitan Way #230 have?
Some of 600 Neapolitan Way #230's amenities include gym, pool, and racquetball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Neapolitan Way #230 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Neapolitan Way #230 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Neapolitan Way #230 pet-friendly?
No, 600 Neapolitan Way #230 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 600 Neapolitan Way #230 offer parking?
No, 600 Neapolitan Way #230 does not offer parking.
Does 600 Neapolitan Way #230 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Neapolitan Way #230 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Neapolitan Way #230 have a pool?
Yes, 600 Neapolitan Way #230 has a pool.
Does 600 Neapolitan Way #230 have accessible units?
No, 600 Neapolitan Way #230 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Neapolitan Way #230 have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Neapolitan Way #230 does not have units with dishwashers.
